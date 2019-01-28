Facts

18:20 28.01.2019

Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

1 min read
Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

Last Sunday, an inspection of the readiness of the Ukrainian military aviation forces on combat duty with vessels of Ukraine's Naval Forces and State Border Service was held in the Sea of Azov under Joint Forces Operation (JFO) control, JFO Commander Lt. General Serhiy Nayev has said. The level of interaction between different units was tested.

On Monday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook that "an inspection (training) of assault aircraft supporting naval operations of the Ukraine's Armed Forces and the State Border Service of Ukraine, operating as part of JFO in the Sea of Azov" had been held.

A number of tasks were worked out, in particular, air support for the actions of Ukraine's Navy and providing air cover.

Practical targeting of the enemy's naval targets was carried out by Ukrainian ships on duty in the Sea of Azov, as well as responding to enemy targets at sea.

"The military pilots, naval sailors and seamen of the State Border Service of Ukraine coped with the tasks and were rated 'ready for missions,'" the report said.

Tags: #sea_of_azov #general_staff
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Three Ukrainian sailors wounded in Kerch Strait incident discharged from hospital, transferred to Lefortovo jail

Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

PACE calls on Russia to release POW Ukrainian seamen, ensure free passage through Kerch Strait

Ukraine, Germany agree on meeting of experts to discuss monitoring mission in Kerch Strait – FMs

Kyiv is for creation of int'l mission in Kerch Strait if Russia doesn't manipulate it - Klimkin

Germany, France could contribute to guarantees of free navigation in Kerch Strait - Maas

Anti-assault defense unit stationed along Sea of Azov coast – JFO commander

Army able to respond swiftly in event of Russia's invasion — Muzhenko

Poroshenko: Ukraine will never stop using ports in Sea of Azov

EU requests immediate release of all detained Ukrainian seamen, return of seized vessels

LATEST

Poroshenko signs law on changing subordination of religious organizations

Nord fishing vessel's captain Horbenko goes missing, his lawyer says

Avakov hopes Rada can strengthen election legislation, responsibility for election-related infractions

Ukrainian FM confirms refusal to register Russian election observers

Voting for citizens abroad to be punished by prison term – Avakov at Interior Ministry's panel

Senior EU mission to visit Azov Sea region on 27 Jan – Feb 2

Vakarchuk says he is not going to run for president of Ukraine in 2019

Group of tourists caught by avalanche in Zakarpattia region, one person dies

Reference to Roxelana's Russian origin removed from label near her tomb in Istanbul at Ukraine's request

Servicemen from 72nd Chornykh Zaporozhtsiv brigade will be trained under NATO standards

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD