Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

Last Sunday, an inspection of the readiness of the Ukrainian military aviation forces on combat duty with vessels of Ukraine's Naval Forces and State Border Service was held in the Sea of Azov under Joint Forces Operation (JFO) control, JFO Commander Lt. General Serhiy Nayev has said. The level of interaction between different units was tested.

On Monday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook that "an inspection (training) of assault aircraft supporting naval operations of the Ukraine's Armed Forces and the State Border Service of Ukraine, operating as part of JFO in the Sea of Azov" had been held.

A number of tasks were worked out, in particular, air support for the actions of Ukraine's Navy and providing air cover.

Practical targeting of the enemy's naval targets was carried out by Ukrainian ships on duty in the Sea of Azov, as well as responding to enemy targets at sea.

"The military pilots, naval sailors and seamen of the State Border Service of Ukraine coped with the tasks and were rated 'ready for missions,'" the report said.