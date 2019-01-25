Facts

10:02 25.01.2019

Investors expect Ukraine to preserve achievements in reforms, continue them – Poroshenko

1 min read
Investors expect Ukraine to preserve achievements in reforms, continue them – Poroshenko

 Investors expect further reforms and creation of an independent anti-corruption infrastructure from Ukraine, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said.

"What do they [investors] expect from Ukraine today? They expect the achievements made to improve the investment climate, which allowed us to move from 153, 112 to 71 place [in the Doing business rating], to be preserved. So that there is no backsliding in the reforms, no revenge. This is what they are waiting for," Poroshenko said in an interview with Ukraine TV channel on Thursday night.

"And, of course, we will do everything we can to protect Ukrainian business, to continue the creation of independent courts, to continue the creation of an independent anticorruption infrastructure," Poroshenko added.

He noted that investors did not expect changes to take place so quickly.

Tags: #poroshenko #investors
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko, Merkel in Davos discuss cybersecurity for Ukraine's upcoming presidential elections

Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

Poroshenko, Guterres discuss release of Ukrainian sailors, deployment of UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas

Establishment of Anticorruption Court of Ukraine to be complete in Feb — Poroshenko

Poroshenko to take part in World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan 23-24

Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainians on Unification Day of Ukraine

Ukraine remembers victims of Holocaust — Poroshenko after visit to Yad Vashem memorial

Poroshenko: Donetsk airport defenders laid foundation for our victory

Poroshenko pays official visit to Israel on Jan 20-21

Poroshenko establishes civil-military administration in Shchastia

LATEST

One KIA, four WIA due to car shelling by Russia-led militants near Katerynivka

MP Lohvynsky elected Vice President of PACE's Legal Affairs, Human Rights Committee

Ukrainian military capture Russian drone in Donbas

PGO completes notice of suspicion for Russia Duma MP

U.S. Senate submits resolution on strengthening defense assistance to Ukraine

Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

Ukrainian MP Iryna Gerashchenko advises families of Russians convicted in Ukraine to ask Putin for prisoner swap

Kyiv court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison for high treason

Ex-NATO Secretary General Rasmussen supports reforms in Ukraine, but not specific political candidates

PACE calls on Russia to release POW Ukrainian seamen, ensure free passage through Kerch Strait

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD