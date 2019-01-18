Court remands two suspects in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case to house arrest, sets bail for third

Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court has remanded three of six suspects in a criminal case involving embezzlement at a branch of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia - the Center for Provision of Production.

The webpage of Ukraine's Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on Friday said on Facebook that the court ruled on custody of the suspects on January 17. Prosecutors asked them to be remanded to pretrial confinement and to set bail and requirements pursuant to Ukraine's Criminal Procedure Code.

"Judges in respect of two suspects chose a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest with curfew, while bail was set for another at UAH 1.921 million. The court also defined the suspect’s procedural obligations under Article 194 of Ukraine's Criminal Procedure Code, SAPO said.

The SAPO is conducting procedural control over criminal proceedings opened in respect of the seizure of public funds following the organization of procurement of track superstructures at too high prices by officials of the branch of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia – the Center for Provision of Production.

SAPO said that a group of officials of the Ukrzaliznytsia's branch for their own benefit, with involvement of affiliated intermediary companies, organized open auctions to procure switches, spare parts to them and element sets, the only manufacturer of which in Ukraine is Dniprovsky Switch Plant. The pretrial investigation is being conducted by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).