Facts

17:43 18.01.2019

Court remands two suspects in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case to house arrest, sets bail for third

2 min read
Court remands two suspects in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case to house arrest, sets bail for third

Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court has remanded three of six suspects in a criminal case involving embezzlement at a branch of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia - the Center for Provision of Production.

The webpage of Ukraine's Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on Friday said on Facebook that the court ruled on custody of the suspects on January 17. Prosecutors asked them to be remanded to pretrial confinement and to set bail and requirements pursuant to Ukraine's Criminal Procedure Code.

"Judges in respect of two suspects chose a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest with curfew, while bail was set for another at UAH 1.921 million. The court also defined the suspect’s procedural obligations under Article 194 of Ukraine's Criminal Procedure Code, SAPO said.

The SAPO is conducting procedural control over criminal proceedings opened in respect of the seizure of public funds following the organization of procurement of track superstructures at too high prices by officials of the branch of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia – the Center for Provision of Production.

SAPO said that a group of officials of the Ukrzaliznytsia's branch for their own benefit, with involvement of affiliated intermediary companies, organized open auctions to procure switches, spare parts to them and element sets, the only manufacturer of which in Ukraine is Dniprovsky Switch Plant. The pretrial investigation is being conducted by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #court #sapo
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Vyshinsky case to be referred to Kyiv after indictment - prosecutors

Arrest of 8 Ukrainian sailors extended until Apr 24

Court in Crimea refuses to release 20 out of 24 Ukrainian seamen captured near Kerch Strait

Crimea court upholds arrest of five Ukrainians from Navy ships detained in Black Sea

Court hearings into Hryb's case postponed until Dec 21 due to his poor health

Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan declines to testify, SAPO files petition to arrest him with bail option

Railway express from Kyiv to Boryspil airport will run 30 times a day

Court arrests 12 sailors from Ukrainian Navy ships detained in Kerch Strait until Jan 25, 2019

Ukrainian naval personnel captured by Russia in Kerch Strait are prisoners of war by status, they cannot be put on trial — Klimkin

U.K. court on Friday to rule on PrivatBank's lawsuit against Kolomoisky, Boholiubov

LATEST

Kyiv is for creation of int'l mission in Kerch Strait if Russia doesn't manipulate it - Klimkin

Some 49 agreements with Russia cease to exist, 50 more under review – Klimkin

Klimkin: We, in fact, don't have diplomatic relations with Russia

Putin agrees to let German, French specialists in Kerch Strait - Lavrov

Germany, France could contribute to guarantees of free navigation in Kerch Strait - Maas

SBU submitted in 2018 to NSDC proposals on application of sanctions to more than 280 Russian citizens, almost 550 Russian companies

One Ukrainian military wounded amid 13 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

OSCE records significant decrease in number of civilian casualties by more than half compared with 2017

Baltic States, Poland in favor of "Azov package" of sanctions on Russia – Estonian Foreign Minister

Poroshenko calls increase in social standards as priority for 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD