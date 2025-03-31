Organizers of cyber attack on UZ don’t receive personal data of passengers, info about military cargo

Personal data of passengers and information about military cargo are not stored on the resources of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ), so the enemy did not gain access to them during the cyber attack, said the company's chairman of the board, Oleksandr Pertsovsky.

"I want to tell everyone clearly: no information about military cargo is stored in our systems. I will not go into details, but there is another document on circulation, which is protected, is not digital, which operates in accordance with all protocols on closed channels, therefore, even if the enemy tried to obtain some information on this, it is protected and is not accessible through digital channels," he emphasized during a press briefing on cyber attacks on UZ resources on Monday.

Pertsovsky also denied information about the leak of passengers' personal data, noting that Ukrzaliznytsia does not store them in its systems.

According to him, despite the fact that verification through Diia is required to purchase tickets, everything is structured in such a way that the system simply sends confirmation or denial to certain individuals.