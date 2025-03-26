Kyivstar specialists join eliminating consequences of cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia

IT specialists from the largest mobile operator Kyivstar joined eliminating the consequences of a cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia made in December 2023, the company press service reported.

"IT specialists of Ukrzaliznytsia, the cyber department of the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Cyber Protection Center, the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) under the State Special Communications Service, the Kyivstar IT team and all involved specialists continue their synchronous round-the-clock work, trying to return to work all the Ukrzaliznytsia systems affected by the hostile cyberattack as soon as possible," Ukrzaliznytsia said on Telegram.

The company announced the opening of three additional ticket offices in Kyiv, two in Vinnytsia and one in Lviv, which operate without technical breaks and lunch breaks.

In addition, paid waiting rooms accept passengers with paper tickets purchased during the hacker attack free of charge. Passengers are treated to free tea from Ukrzaliznytsia.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrzaliznytsia, overcoming the consequences of the cyberattack, extended for another day ticket sales for international trips at station ticket offices until March 27.

To reduce the load on railway station ticket offices, Ukrzaliznytsia opened ticket sales for long-distance trains at a number of suburban ticket offices, extending their working hours. In addition, additional carriages have been assigned for domestic trains and temporarily switched to paper document management for cargo shipments.

The large-scale server failure, which was first reported at 08:14 a.m. on March 23, occurred due to a targeted cyberattack. Currently, online ticket sales remain unavailable.

The cyberattack on Kyivstar occurred on December 12, 2023. On December 20 of the same year, all basic services that were affected by the hacker attack were fully restored. Kyivstar fully restored services eight days after the cyberattack.