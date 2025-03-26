Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:56 26.03.2025

Kyivstar specialists join eliminating consequences of cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia

2 min read
Kyivstar specialists join eliminating consequences of cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia

IT specialists from the largest mobile operator Kyivstar joined eliminating the consequences of a cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia made in December 2023, the company press service reported.

"IT specialists of Ukrzaliznytsia, the cyber department of the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Cyber Protection Center, the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) under the State Special Communications Service, the Kyivstar IT team and all involved specialists continue their synchronous round-the-clock work, trying to return to work all the Ukrzaliznytsia systems affected by the hostile cyberattack as soon as possible," Ukrzaliznytsia said on Telegram.

The company announced the opening of three additional ticket offices in Kyiv, two in Vinnytsia and one in Lviv, which operate without technical breaks and lunch breaks.

In addition, paid waiting rooms accept passengers with paper tickets purchased during the hacker attack free of charge. Passengers are treated to free tea from Ukrzaliznytsia.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrzaliznytsia, overcoming the consequences of the cyberattack, extended for another day ticket sales for international trips at station ticket offices until March 27.

To reduce the load on railway station ticket offices, Ukrzaliznytsia opened ticket sales for long-distance trains at a number of suburban ticket offices, extending their working hours. In addition, additional carriages have been assigned for domestic trains and temporarily switched to paper document management for cargo shipments.

The large-scale server failure, which was first reported at 08:14 a.m. on March 23, occurred due to a targeted cyberattack. Currently, online ticket sales remain unavailable.

The cyberattack on Kyivstar occurred on December 12, 2023. On December 20 of the same year, all basic services that were affected by the hacker attack were fully restored. Kyivstar fully restored services eight days after the cyberattack.

Tags: #cyberattacks #kyivstar #ukrzaliznytsia

MORE ABOUT

20:36 21.03.2025
Ukrainian railway operator establishes production of rail joint bars

Ukrainian railway operator establishes production of rail joint bars

21:01 20.03.2025
Kyivstar supervisory board approves deal to acquire Uklon for UAH 7.25 bln

Kyivstar supervisory board approves deal to acquire Uklon for UAH 7.25 bln

11:23 20.03.2025
Kyivstar increases revenue by 11% in 2024, boosting capex by 60.7%

Kyivstar increases revenue by 11% in 2024, boosting capex by 60.7%

10:21 20.03.2025
Kyivstar announces purchase of 97% of Uklon, plans to close deal in April

Kyivstar announces purchase of 97% of Uklon, plans to close deal in April

15:43 19.03.2025
Electronic Communication Commission issues unique network code 707 to Kyivstar for Direct-to-Cell technology

Electronic Communication Commission issues unique network code 707 to Kyivstar for Direct-to-Cell technology

16:48 18.03.2025
VEON, Cohen Circle sign deal to list Kyivstar on Nasdaq

VEON, Cohen Circle sign deal to list Kyivstar on Nasdaq

13:04 14.03.2025
Price of Ukrzaliznytsia tickets for citizens should not increase - Shmyhal

Price of Ukrzaliznytsia tickets for citizens should not increase - Shmyhal

19:53 10.03.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia preparing competitions for renting space at train stations for grocery, pharmacy chains

Ukrzaliznytsia preparing competitions for renting space at train stations for grocery, pharmacy chains

11:27 03.03.2025
Ukrainian railway operator to establish Locomotive Company to manage existing depots

Ukrainian railway operator to establish Locomotive Company to manage existing depots

19:48 27.02.2025
Kyivstar had best network coverage, highest mobile communication speed in H2 2024

Kyivstar had best network coverage, highest mobile communication speed in H2 2024

HOT NEWS

Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

Ukraine needs combat units from allied countries, not peacekeepers – Zhovkva

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Zelenskyy arrives at Elysee Palace

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

LATEST

Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

Sybiha informs Lammy about results of meetings with Americans in Saudi Arabia

Ukraine needs combat units from allied countries, not peacekeepers – Zhovkva

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

Shmyhal discusses joint humanitarian programs, sanctions against Russia with Norwegian FM, Minister of Labor

Naftogaz receives 150 MW gas piston units, other energy equipment from Norwegian govt, UNDP

Zelenskyy arrives at Elysee Palace

Umerov arrives in France, discusses military aid, security guarantees with Lecornu

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

AD
AD
Empire School
AD