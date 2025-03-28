Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:20 28.03.2025

Ukrzaliznytsia online ticket sales operating with interruptions due to high load

2 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia online ticket sales operating with interruptions due to high load

The online ticket sales system of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia is operating with interruptions due to increased load, the company's press service reported.

"Due to the increased load on the online sales system of Ukrzaliznytsia, there may be failures in the application and ticket sales website," it reported on Telegram on Friday.

To balance demand, Ukrzaliznytsia is opening additional ticket offices at railway stations in cities with the largest passenger traffic.

Currently, 27 ticket offices are operating in Kyiv: 25 at the Central Station and two additional ones at the Southern Station. Ticket office areas in Lviv have also been strengthened: now 10 ticket offices are operating at the station, the company reported.

Moreover, station "angels" continue to work in the ticket offices, advising passengers on purchasing, returning tickets, and boarding the train.

In the morning, a number of media outlets reported difficulties in purchasing train tickets through the online service restored after the cyberattack. In particular, users complained about messages about the service being overloaded when trying to purchase a ticket in the application.

On Thursday, Ukrzaliznytsia reported possible temporary technical disruptions in the operation of online ticket sales systems, in particular, possible difficulties in the operation of the application after restoration.

In addition, on Thursday at 06:00 a.m., Ukrzaliznytsia reported that after 89 hours of continuous operation after a large-scale cyberattack on the railway's key operating systems, they were partially restored. At the first stage, only basic functionality will work: the sale and return of tickets to all destinations with a depth of 20 days, the company specified then.

As you know, the large-scale server outage, which was first reported at 08:14 a.m. on March 23, was caused by a targeted cyberattack.

Tags: #tickets #ukrzaliznytsia

