Poroshenko calls increase in social standards as priority for 2019

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that increasing the level of social standards would be the main priority in 2019, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said, the presidential website has reported.

"As of January 1, a new minimum wage was set at almost UAH 500 more - it was UAH 3,700, and now it is UAH 4,171. The first priority in 2019 will be to raise the level of social standards," Poroshenko said to residents of Stanyshivka merged territorial community in Zhytomyr region on Thursday.

The president stresses that the reforms that have not been carried out over the past 23 years are being carried out now. According to him, due to the decentralization, local communities received funds and powers necessary to change the quality of life of the inhabitants of cities and villages. In particular, they have an opportunity to build and repair schools and kindergartens, illuminate streets, repair roads and implement other social projects.

"I am proud that for the first time, taking into account subsidies and subventions, local budgets have exceeded the state budget. That's right - the money should be closer to people," he said.