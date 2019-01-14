Facts

18:00 14.01.2019

Two-storey building belonging to monastery complex of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra on fire

1 min read
Two-storey building belonging to monastery complex of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra on fire

A separately-standing two-storey building in the territory of the Kyiv Pecherska Lavra [monastery] caught fire in the afternoon of January 14, with 200 square meters of its area affected by fire, a statement published on the website of the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine has said.

According to the statement, the building on fire is located at 23 Lavrska Street and belongs to the monastery complex of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

The 101 emergencies line received a call about the fire at 4.17 p.m.

According to initial reports, the fire started in one of the rooms located on the first floor and then expanded to the roof of the building. At present, about 200 square meters of the building is on fire.

As of 5.30 p.m., the firefighters had to withdraw from the building to a safe distance because of the threat of the collapse of the ceiling slab between the ground and first floors. They are trying to extinguish the fire from the outside.

Some 11 firefighting vehicles and more than 40 personnel are working on the scene to put the fire out.

Tags: #pechersk_lavra #kyiv
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Moscow gives no official information about captured Ukrainian sailors to Kyiv

Kyiv not going to ask Budapest how Ukrainian laws should be interpreted on Ukrainian territory – Klimkin

Over 20 lawmakers receive housing refunds although own houses in Kyiv, probe under way - Lutsenko

Square near Russian Embassy in Kyiv named after Nemtsov

Kyiv Patriarchate says date of church unification assembly not confirmed yet

First international serial to be filmed in Kyiv — Klitschko

Minsk, Kyiv have trusting relations - Lukashenko

Kyiv applies to host Manifesta contemporary art Biennial in 2022

Samopomich faction in Kyiv City Council dissolved - Husovsky

Theft of state land for UAH 29 mln exposed in Kyiv region

LATEST

PGO request to strip MP Dubnevych of immunity from prosecution needs more evidence

Court obliges NABU to investigate possible corruption offense by prosecutor general

Moskalkova informs Denisova about cancellation of their meeting due to 'urgent unscheduled business trip'

Two WIA amid 14 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

OSCE UAVs detect Russia-occupation military equipment in Donbas – JFO HQ

Fire at Karpatnaftokhim extinguished, police starts investigation

Some 833 local civilians stepped on land mines in Donbas since Russia brought war to Ukraine – Ambassador to Austria

Ukraine, Turkey sign contract on purchase of assault drones Bayraktar TB2 for Ukrainian Army – Poroshenko

Russia-led militants violate cease-fire seven times in Donbas, two servicemen of Ukrainian Armed Forces wounded — JFO HQ

More than 800 Russian nationals denied entry in Ukraine by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine since end of martial law

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD