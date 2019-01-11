Ukraine starts mass production of Vilkha missile system – Poltorak

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak has announced the launch of mass production of a multiple-rocket system Vilkha.

"In December, we received an additional resource – UAH 4 billion for the purchase of new types of weapons and military equipment. We are already starting mass production of Vilkha missile system. Experimental design work continues in many other projects that will significantly improve our abilities," he told the government newspaper Uriadovy Kurier, published on Thursday.

Poltorak also announced the continuation of work on the modernization of uniforms and equipment of the military.

"We are giving manufacturers new technical assignments to improve them. And new special suits and camouflage suits for snipers and scouts, suits for crews of armored vehicles, knee pads and elbow pads, individual transport bags, cold-weather shoe covers and much more are already being received," the minister said.

In addition, he said, the development and military testing of new models of clothing, footwear and equipment, in particular for snipers, are continuing.

At the end of last year, Poltorak reported that the project to develop a new multiple-rocket system Vilkha with a 300-mm guided missile and range of up to 120 kilometers was in its final stage.