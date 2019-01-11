Facts

10:47 11.01.2019

Ukraine starts mass production of Vilkha missile system – Poltorak

1 min read
Ukraine starts mass production of Vilkha missile system – Poltorak

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak has announced the launch of mass production of a multiple-rocket system Vilkha.

"In December, we received an additional resource – UAH 4 billion for the purchase of new types of weapons and military equipment. We are already starting mass production of Vilkha missile system. Experimental design work continues in many other projects that will significantly improve our abilities," he told the government newspaper Uriadovy Kurier, published on Thursday.

Poltorak also announced the continuation of work on the modernization of uniforms and equipment of the military.

"We are giving manufacturers new technical assignments to improve them. And new special suits and camouflage suits for snipers and scouts, suits for crews of armored vehicles, knee pads and elbow pads, individual transport bags, cold-weather shoe covers and much more are already being received," the minister said.

In addition, he said, the development and military testing of new models of clothing, footwear and equipment, in particular for snipers, are continuing.

At the end of last year, Poltorak reported that the project to develop a new multiple-rocket system Vilkha with a 300-mm guided missile and range of up to 120 kilometers was in its final stage.

Tags: #vilkha #rocket_system #poltorak
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poltorak: Almost everyone at the last NATO HQ meeting talked about our accelerated NATO accession

Ukraine not to waive its right to free passage through Kerch Strait — Poltorak

Poltorak, Cooper agree on joint actions for realizing Ukraine's Euroatlantic aspirations

Ukrainian naval ships to continue passing through Kerch Strait, otherwise Ukraine will lose Azov Sea - Poltorak

All Ukrainian military sailors captured by Russia at Kerch Strait to receive UAH 50,000 of material aid

Ukrainian Defense Ministry administration to become civilian by end of year

Poltorak, British State Secretary Williamson discuss security situation in Ukraine, progress of defense reform

Defense Ministry completes reforming of structural units – Poltorak

Ukraine can respond to Russia's moves in Black Sea much better than in Sea of Azov

Poltorak, British Ambassador discuss cooperation, his visit to London

LATEST

Russia-led militants mount three attacks on Ukrainian army in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Sentsov finishes new novel, awaits publication of short stories, film based on his script – Iryna Gerashchenko

U.S. Secretary of State calls granting of autocephaly to Orthodox Church of Ukraine historic achievement – Embassy

Akhmetov didn't receive any info from Kilimnik, Manafort about 2016 U.S. presidential election – Akhmetov's press secretary

Five Ukrainians died of flu since year's start

Tomos returns to Ukraine, brought to Rivne — Poroshenko

Russian special services recruit employee of Ukrainian state scientific enterprise in Kharkiv – SBU

NABU announces 153 notices of suspicion in Dec

PGO finds new evidence of Russia supplying fighters in Donbas

Political prisoner Klykh returns from hospital to prison — media reports

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD