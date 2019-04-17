Poltorak announces signing of contracts to purchase weapons for Ukrainian army from partner countries

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak has announced in the near future the signing of contracts for the purchase of weapons for the Ukrainian army with the defense departments of the partner countries.

"We are already negotiating with our partners from the United States and from other countries regarding the purchase of air defense equipment, anti-tank weapons, the purchase of electronic warfare equipment, surveillance equipment, also regarding the modernization of our Air Force, our aircraft ... Such negotiations are under way and, I think that in the near future the first contracts will be signed directly between the ministries of defense," the minister told reporters at the Yavoriv training ground in Lviv region on Wednesday.