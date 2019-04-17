Poroshenko says he doesn't intend to dismiss Poltorak, Klimkin after elections

Presidential candidate of Ukraine, incumbent head of state Petro Poroshenko says he does not intend to dismiss either Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak or Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin after the presidential election.

Communicating with journalists at the National Sports Complex Olympiyskiy Stadium in the center of Kyiv on Sunday, where he arrived for a debate with presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky, the president recalled that there is the parliamentary-presidential form of government in Ukraine and the president is only authorized to propose the staff of the government. And after the election of the new president the Cabinet of Ministers isn't dissolved. "And I'm not going to sack them - neither the minister of defense, nor the minister of foreign affairs," said Poroshenko.

He added that if he was elected president, after the parliamentary elections, he would exercise his right and would propose appropriate candidates when forming a new government.

Also, the head of state stressed that after the election of a new president, according to the legislation, all heads of regional state administrations resign. "In accordance with the Constitution, all heads of regional state administrations according to the law resign immediately after the completion of the electoral process on electing a new president, regardless of who wins," Poroshenko explained his talking point regarding the personnel resources of the president.