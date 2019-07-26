Latest successful tests of Vilkha rocket system held in Odesa region on Thursday – NSDC

The latest stage of testing of the artillery rocket system "Vilkha" ("Alder") was conducted in Odesa region on Thursday morning, Deputy National Security and Defense Council Secretary (NSDC) Serhiy Kryvonos has said.

The NSDC said Kryvonos took part in the verification of technical solutions and results of hitting targets at maximum range.

"The targets were hit," the NSDC deputy secretary said.

He noted that the NSDC had adopted a number of decisions to ensure the early adoption and supply of new missiles for multiple launch rocket systems.

The Vilkha multiple launch rocket system with a 300mm guided missile is a modernization of the Soviet-style Smerch multiple launch rocket system. The new system was developed by the Luch Design Bureau, one of the leading Ukrainian developers of a wide range of weapons, primarily aviation and anti-tank weapons.