Facts

19:34 20.05.2022

Ukraine waiting for weapons, including MLRS systems – Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said Ukraine needs high-precision missiles, drones, air defense systems, ammunition and much more. He said this while speaking at the Atlantic Council think tank on Friday, according to the presidential press service.

"Essentially, we are still waiting for MLRS [multiple launch rocket systems]. I learned this word, like many Ukrainians, for life. We are still waiting for them," he said.

"We have too different potentials with Russia. Therefore, the liberation war of Ukraine, the war for freedom should not turn into a war to the last Ukrainian," he said, noting that "if successful, the Kremlin circle of historical reconstruction will continue to build its empire."

Yermak said Ukraine is defending not only itself, not only democratic values. "It defends the Western way of life. After all, despite the hopes of short-sighted politicians, it will not survive. It will disappear if we do not win. Then the voters will ask them uncomfortable questions. In particular, about devoted heroes," he said.

"We need weapons. With no restrictions. Immediately. I would like to repeat once again: we are very grateful for Lend-Lease. But let me use a baseball term: this is first base. After all, we are set up not just for home run. According to Wikipedia, our goal is more – grand slam. We must move on. All bases must be occupied," the President's Office head said.

