11:49 01.01.2019

Poroshenko in New Year's greeting: Ukraine goes its own way, nothing should turn us back

Poroshenko in New Year's greeting: Ukraine goes its own way, nothing should turn us back

Ukraine has become further from Moscow and closer to Europe over the past five years, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has stressed.

"We have become further from Moscow and closer to Europe. This is a clear strategy that has been steadfastly followed over the past five years. We go our own way. Neither promises of manna from heaven, nor grain of despondency, nor potion of discord - nothing should turn us back," Poroshenko said in the New Year's video address to the Ukrainian people.

He noted that the outgoing year of 2018, when world Orthodoxy recognized the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine, will occupy a special place in the Ukrainian history - next to 1991, when Ukraine's state independence was proclaimed.

"Shortly, along with the good news of the birth of the Savior, Ukraine will receive the long-awaited Tomos - a charter from the Ecumenical Patriarchate. It will document our spiritual independence," Poroshenko said.

Interfax-Ukraine
