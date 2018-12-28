Poroshenko: Russia has started to directly meddle in Ukraine's elections

Russia is using information technologies to discredit leaders of Ukraine and Moldova, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Russia is trying to use modern information technologies, first and foremost to discredit the leaders of Ukraine and Moldova. The consequences of this policy are felt not only in Ukraine and Moldova, but by the majority of European Union countries," Poroshenko said during a ceremony marking the launch of the Ukrainian-Moldovan checkpoint Palanka in Odesa region on Friday.

Poroshenko said that in 2019, presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled in Ukraine and parliamentary elections will be held in Moldova.

"Unfortunately, Russia has started to directly meddle in the election process. This is the fifth column, which is ready to immediately run to them and negotiate terms of surrender," the president said.

Poroshenko said no one wants peace in eastern Ukraine more than Ukrainians themselves, but peace on terms of international law and in the national interests of Ukraine.