Facts
11:46 13.12.2025

Ukraine-wide conference on nursing development held in Kyiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Nearly 10,000 participants took part offline and online in the Ukraine-wide Conference "Development of Nursing."

"Kyiv hosted the Ukraine-wide conference 'Developing Nursing Through Professional Standards: Ukrainian Experience and International Practice,' which brought together more than 9,700 participants both offline and online," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported on its Facebook page on Saturday.

During panel discussions and expert debates, participants presented the concept of a multi-level system of professional development and launched the preparation of legislative changes, as well as the harmonization of nursing professional standards with European ones.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society stood at the origins of nursing as a profession based on humanity, service, and trust. Supporting professional standards is our contribution to quality care and the resilience of the healthcare system," URCS President Mykola Polischuk said while opening the conference.

According to Kateryna Komar, Director of the government institution Center for Nursing Development of Ukraine's Ministry of Health, the involvement of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in developing professional standards guarantees their practicality and viability.

"Developing professional standards is an investment in the sustainability of the healthcare system. They strengthen the role of nurses in communities and ensure high-quality, safe care," said Hanna Hluschenko, a nursing development specialist at the URCS Healthcare Department.

The event brought together representatives of government authorities, the professional community, educational institutions, international partners, healthcare experts, the National Qualifications Agency, as well as representatives of employers and trade unions.

The conference became a key platform for shaping a shared vision for the development of nursing in Ukraine, based on trust, professionalism, and responsibility to people.

The event was organized by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society jointly with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the government institution Center for Nursing Development of Ukraine's Ministry of Health, and the URCS professional college, with the support of the Norwegian and French Red Cross societies, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and the Volyn and Zhytomyr Medical Institutes.

 

 

