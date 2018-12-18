Poroshenko to enact law extending list of fighters for Ukraine's independence in 20th century who are entitled to war veterans' benefits

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says he plans to enact by the end of Tuesday a law that will extend the list of war veterans with members of the armies that had been fighting for Ukraine's independence in the 20th century.

"I have good news. As early as today I'm going to enact a law passed by parliament, under which fighters for the independence of Ukraine in the twentieth century will be given war veterans' status," Poroshenko said at a meeting with students in Ternopil on Tuesday.