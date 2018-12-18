Facts

16:22 18.12.2018

Poroshenko to enact law extending list of fighters for Ukraine's independence in 20th century who are entitled to war veterans' benefits

1 min read
Poroshenko to enact law extending list of fighters for Ukraine's independence in 20th century who are entitled to war veterans' benefits

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says he plans to enact by the end of Tuesday a law that will extend the list of war veterans with members of the armies that had been fighting for Ukraine's independence in the 20th century.

"I have good news. As early as today I'm going to enact a law passed by parliament, under which fighters for the independence of Ukraine in the twentieth century will be given war veterans' status," Poroshenko said at a meeting with students in Ternopil on Tuesday.

Tags: #veterans #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Situation in Ukraine completely under control, no reason for mobilizing troops – Poroshenko

Poroshenko calls on SBU to check all Ukrainian state servants for having relatives with Russian citizenship

Ukraine must reach peace in keeping with national interests within five years — Poroshenko

NATO to keep an eye on situation in Sea of Azov — Poroshenko

Poroshenko on Facebook initiates survey on significance of tomos for Ukraine

Poroshenko signs law on discontinuing friendship agreement with Russian Federation

Poroshenko demands FM complete inventory of treaty framework with Russian Federation

Poroshenko on Dec 10 to sign bill terminating friendship treaty with Russia

Poroshenko proposes that Russia's ships blocked for entering European or American ports

Major NATO presence in Black Sea, sanctions against Russia, supplies of lethal weapons needed after Russia's aggression near Kerch Strait

LATEST

Exclusion zone around Chornobyl NPP visited by more than 63,000 people in 2018

Russian troops boost forces on Ukraine's borders – Military Intelligence

Sheer nonsense - Turchynov on Lavrov's statement on Ukraine's alleged offensive

All Ukrainian sailors arrested in Russia to insist on POW status

EU ambassadors confirm consent to extending Russia sanctions

Police at Kharkiv airport detain Dnipro resident suspected of ordering murder of civic activist Oleshko — Abroskin

Patriarch Bartholomew confirms to Poroshenko date when tomos of autocephaly to be granted

Another detained Ukrainian captain calls himself prisoner of war - lawyer

First criminal case launched in Ukraine for illegal border crossing — border guards

Ten people evacuated, one injured, no casualties reported in Fastiv gas explosion as of 10:30 – town council

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD