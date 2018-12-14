Ten people evacuated, one injured, no casualties reported in Fastiv gas explosion as of 10:30 – town council

Ten residents of a five-storey residential building in the town of Fastiv (Kyiv region), where a gas explosion occurred on Friday, were evacuated as of 10:30, with no casualties reported, the press service of the Fastiv town council has reported.

"As of 10:30, 10 people were evacuated, one person was injured. There are no casualties reported. Tenants are being evacuated. Doctors, rescuers, police squads are working with rescue equipment at the site of the explosion," the town council said on Facebook on Friday.

The clearing station is set up in the hospital on 57 Kyivska Street to host people.

The town council appealed to the residents of the town with a request to help the victims with personal hygiene things and food.

As reported, due to the explosion of gas on Friday morning, apartments on three floors were destroyed in a five-storey apartment building in Fastiv. About 10 apartments were left without windows, at least one person was injured.