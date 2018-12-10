Facts

13:57 10.12.2018

EU sanctions 9 people over illegal elections in ORDLO

1 min read
EU sanctions 9 people over illegal elections in ORDLO

The EU Council has expanded the sanctions lists on Ukraine, they include nine individuals involved in elections in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), which took place in early November, the Council's decision says.

Among the nine are Leonid Pasechnik, the newly elected "LPR" leader, and the heads of the Central Elections Commissions of the two self-proclaimed republics: "DPR" CEC Chair Olga Pozdnyakova and "LPR" CEC Chair Yelena Kravchenko.

Tags: #eu #elections #sanctions
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

EU decides to impose sanctions on those responsible for "elections" in Donbas

Poroshenko, Grybauskaitė call to toughen sanctions against Russia for its aggression in Azov Sea

Mogherini pledges to provide more aid to Ukraine

Changes in legal regime of martial law allow holding elections during this period – Poroshenko

Presidential administration requests lists of Russian companies to be sanctioned — Lutsenko

Poroshenko sends Rada bill on local elections during martial law

Klimkin hopes Hungary will support EU and NATO assistance to Ukraine due to new act of Russian aggression

EU calls to bring to justice those responsible for attacks on civil activists — Mingarelli

Presidential elections in Ukraine scheduled for March 31, 2019

U.S. calls on European allies to support Ukraine through sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Operational reserve of Ukraine's Armed Forces more than 200,000, most ready to report for duty

Crimean lawyers being threatened after situation with Kurbedinov — ombudswoman

Poroshenko signs law on discontinuing friendship agreement with Russian Federation

Poroshenko demands FM complete inventory of treaty framework with Russian Federation

MP Chumak supports Hrytsenko in presidential election, heads his election team

Sentsov to be transferred from infirmary to colony unit

One Ukrainian military wounded amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

U.S., Ukraine come long way to gender equality

Rada extends agreement with the Netherlands on mission to protect investigation of MH17 crash until Aug 1, 2019

Rada ratifies changes to agreement on LITPOLUKRBRIG regarding participation in intl operations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD