EU sanctions 9 people over illegal elections in ORDLO

The EU Council has expanded the sanctions lists on Ukraine, they include nine individuals involved in elections in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), which took place in early November, the Council's decision says.

Among the nine are Leonid Pasechnik, the newly elected "LPR" leader, and the heads of the Central Elections Commissions of the two self-proclaimed republics: "DPR" CEC Chair Olga Pozdnyakova and "LPR" CEC Chair Yelena Kravchenko.