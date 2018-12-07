Poroshenko calls on Rada to ratify Istanbul Convention at its nearest plenary session

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has called on the Verkhovna Rada to ratify the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention) at its nearest plenary session.

"I would like to absolutely clearly insist and call to make everything possible to complete inter-state procedures and ratify the convention. Why not bringing it [on the agenda] of the nearest session of the Verkhovna Rada?" Poroshenko said in his address to the Second Ukrainian Women's Congress in Kyiv on December 7.

He recalled that to solve the domestic violence issues, Council of Europe member states have developed the convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

"We signed it as early as 2011. As of today, some 33 nations have ratified it, and I regret to say it that there are still some certain manipulations about this topic in our society, including the understanding of the term gender," Poroshenko said.