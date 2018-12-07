Facts

15:50 07.12.2018

Poroshenko calls on Rada to ratify Istanbul Convention at its nearest plenary session

1 min read
Poroshenko calls on Rada to ratify Istanbul Convention at its nearest plenary session

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has called on the Verkhovna Rada to ratify the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention) at its nearest plenary session.

"I would like to absolutely clearly insist and call to make everything possible to complete inter-state procedures and ratify the convention. Why not bringing it [on the agenda] of the nearest session of the Verkhovna Rada?" Poroshenko said in his address to the Second Ukrainian Women's Congress in Kyiv on December 7.

He recalled that to solve the domestic violence issues, Council of Europe member states have developed the convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

"We signed it as early as 2011. As of today, some 33 nations have ratified it, and I regret to say it that there are still some certain manipulations about this topic in our society, including the understanding of the term gender," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #poroshenko #rada
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko, Grybauskaitė call to toughen sanctions against Russia for its aggression in Azov Sea

Science Academy publishing 82% of scientific papers in Ukrainian — Poroshenko

Poroshenko thanks Grybauskaite, Lithuania for helping strengthen Ukraine's defenses

Poroshenko, Grybauskaite sign road map for developing strategic partnership between Ukraine, Lithuania

Poroshenko once again calls on Russia to release Ukrainian naval sailors without any conditions

Rada cuts agriculture support by UAH 2.1 bln for 2018

West must better coordinate their actions to rein in Russia - Poroshenko

Rada passes refinements to bill No. 9260, annuls gradual increase in environment tax rates

Verkhovna Rada doubles zone of Ukrainian control in Black Sea

Poroshenko sends bill to Rada to lift ban on December 23 local elections despite martial law

LATEST

Ukrainian FM says arrest of lawyer Kurbedinov attempt to deny right for defense to his Ukrainian clients

Ukrkosmos views NABU deal on Lybid project within protecting Ukraine's interests in dispute with Canada's MDA

Parubiy to visit South Korea next week

Poltorak, Cooper agree on joint actions for realizing Ukraine's Euroatlantic aspirations

United States to remain Ukraine's strong partner in strengthening Ukraine’s military

Tymoshenko calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia at meeting with U.S. Senator Manchin

Sea of Azov isn't Russia's territory

Klitschko to take part in congress of Christian Democratic Union in Germany

Parubiy notes importance of expanding naval, air presence of NATO, U.S. in Black Sea

ICC confirms situation in Crimea as international conflict – Crimea PGO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD