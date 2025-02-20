Discussion with Trump requires diplomatic skill, no need to agonize over his every statement – Poroshenko

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

The fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019), former Minister of Foreign Affairs (2009-2010), and incumbent MP Petro Poroshenko called for rational actions against the backdrop of worsening relations between Ukraine and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the European Solidarity party said on its official website.

"Discussion with Trump requires diplomatic skill, patience, silence, enough not to respond to each of his statements. I worked with him for three years, and I know what I'm talking about. Think of how masterfully the leaders of Canada, Mexico, Denmark and even Panama achieved their goal in their dialogue with Trump after his stunning sensational statements. Look how carefully the President of France is looking for approaches to him. They all know how to control their emotions," Poroshenko noted.

He noted the existence of a communication problem with Trump's team and believes that "this squabble is definitely not beneficial to Ukraine, no matter how eloquent the arguments may be."

"I think it is necessary to propose moving from violent emotions to common sense. It is time to finally start an adult conversation and analyze the situation in order to understand how we can overcome the crisis in relations with our main strategic partner - the United States of America. They remain a key link in saving the state for us. And we risk losing this partnership. And this, in turn, will significantly complicate Ukraine's position in the war with Russia," the politician believes.

Poroshenko called for the formation of a circle of professional negotiators for negotiations with the USA and the EU. "Although I do not see even a theoretical possibility when the EU, with all due respect, would be able to supply us with the full volumes of weapons that the United States has provided us with," the MP said.