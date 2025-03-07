Most Ukrainians consider sanctions against Poroshenko distraction or pressure on opposition – KIIS poll

Less than half of Ukrainians (38%) consider the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, an attempt by law enforcement agencies to truly punish the guilty, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on February 14-24.

In contrast, the majority (59%) consider it an attempt to either distract attention from the situation on the front or neutralize the opposition on the eve of negotiations with the Russian Federation and possible elections. Among all respondents, 36% chose the option "an attempt to divert attention from the difficult situation at the front," and 35% chose the option "an attempt to neutralize the opposition on the eve of negotiations with Russia and possible elections." It is noted that 11% of those surveyed chose both options at once, so in total 59% chose one of the two or both.

The remaining 9% could not decide on their opinion.

The survey was conducted using telephone interviews (CATI) among 1,000 respondents aged 18 and over in all controlled regions of Ukraine. Under normal circumstances, the statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) is no more than 4.1% for indicators close to 50% and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%, but in war conditions a certain systematic deviation is added to it.