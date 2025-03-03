Facts

Poroshenko: Good relations between Ukraine and US in interests of both sides

The leader of the European Solidarity party, MP Petro Poroshenko, stated that good relations between Ukraine and the United States are in the interests of both parties, since the United States is a strategic partner for Ukraine.

As reported on the website of European Solidarity, commenting on the air of the British TV channel Sky News on the aggravation of relations between the leadership of Ukraine and the United States after the meeting in the Oval Office, Poroshenko said: "Believe me, negotiating with US President Donald Trump is not an easy task at all. But at the same time, I had quite successful negotiations with Trump in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Their result was the supply of lethal weapons, as well as sanctions imposed against Nord Stream 2."

"We must understand that the United States is a strategic partner for Ukraine. For us and for the free democratic world, transatlantic unity is a key factor in our future victory," Poroshenko noted.

He also said that "the only winner from the conflict in the Oval Office on Friday is Vladimir Putin." "This is not good for Ukraine. This is not good for the United States. And the only thing we absolutely need to do urgently now is to restore dialogue between the two strategic partners. We are two great nations. We are two great countries. Dialogue between these countries is vital for Ukraine," Poroshenko said.

He also expressed gratitude for the summit in London to "the UK, the British Prime Minister, the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the French President and all other leaders for the enormous efforts to resume dialogue between Ukraine and the US."

"We must strengthen our negotiating positions. I believe that good relations between Ukraine and the United States are in the interests of both sides. The question is how to stop the war. And I want to assure you: Ukrainians are a nation that strives for peace. We must discuss ways to achieve peace - in Ukraine, in Europe, in the global world and in the United States," Poroshenko believes.

