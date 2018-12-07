Facts

10:13 07.12.2018

Law on terminating Friendship Treaty with Russia submitted to president for signing

1 min read
Law on terminating Friendship Treaty with Russia submitted to president for signing

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Paruby has signed the law on the termination of the Friendship Treaty with the Russian Federation from April 2019 and submitted the document for President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko's signing.

The law was sent to the president for signing on December 6, the website of the Ukrainian parliament said.

As earlier reported, Ukrainian MPs voted to discontinue the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation (bill No. 0206).

According to the adopted law, the Friendship Agreement will be discontinued from April 1, 2019.

Tags: #parubiy #law #russia #signatures
Interfax-Ukraine
