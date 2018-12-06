Facts

10:03 06.12.2018

Poroshenko, Turchynov congratulate servicemen on Day of Ukraine's Armed Forces

 President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine and Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov have congratulated Ukrainian military servicemen on the Day of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

"We bow low to every soldier who has devotedly served Ukraine, adequately struck back the Russian aggressor, and has been an honor to every citizen of our nation, an honor to the entire Ukrainian people," the president wrote on Facebook on December 6 morning.

Poroshenko said that "thanks to you hundreds of Ukrainian towns and tens of thousands of villages and settlements have got an opportunity to live a peaceful life. And not only the Ukrainian ones—you have been holding the shield of the security of the entire European civilization."

"Ukrainians are proud of their knight-defenders who have undermined the Kremlin's plans to destroy our country. Thanks to every one of you the Ukrainian army has risen from the ashes and now it is capable to respond to any provocation by the aggressor, having occupied a decent place among the largest armies of the world," the press service of the NSDC quoted Turchynov as saying.

In his message of greetings, Turchynov said, "the reforming and developing of the Armed Forces is a priority for the government. Our task is to build up, in line with NATO standards, our forces and means necessary for the protection of the country and restoration of its territorial integrity."

On December 6 Ukraine officially marks the day of the creation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

