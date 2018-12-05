Kyiv calls for TCG to meet by Feb to look into how Minsk agreements are fulfilled — Marchuk

The Ukrainian party has called to hold a special meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group for Settling the Situation in Donbas (TCG) by February, Ukraine's representative to the TCG Yevhen Marchuk has said.

"We have suggested the following: in February next year, it will be four years since the very important Minsk agreements [of February 12 that outline a number of measures to implement the Minsk protocol] were reached. We have suggested a special meeting be held before that time to discuss all the issues, what has been implemented and what has not, and most of all, why," he said in a comment to the Priamy TV channel.