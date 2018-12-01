Martial law extends capabilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces, entire security sector - Poroshenko

Martial law expands the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the entire security sector, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has stated.

"It [martial law] expands the capabilities of the Armed Forces and the entire security sector to quickly, instantly respond to the threats that are growing like a snowball," the president said during the transfer of military equipment to various military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Ukroboronprom state concern in Kyiv region on Saturday.

He said that, in particular, the state border with the Russian Federation and the administrative border with the Autonomous Republic of Crimea are now being strengthened.

In addition, the defense industrial complex is being transferred to a special mode of operation, the protection and defense of critical infrastructure facilities is being enhanced: nuclear and hydroelectric power plants, chemical industry facilities, ports in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

"All the necessary measures will be taken to strengthen the air defense, which covers important government facilities, industrial areas, administrative centers and military groupings from air strikes," Poroshenko said.