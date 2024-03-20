Umerov: Ukrainian delegation presents plan for 2024 to military leadership of key partner countries

The Ukrainian delegation presented a plan for 2024 and voiced the basic needs to the military leadership of key partner countries at a meeting in Wiesbaden (Germany) on March 18, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

“Yesterday we had a very important meeting in Wiesbaden with the military leadership of key partner countries. The Ukrainian delegation presented the plan for 2024, informed about the critical needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and presented the latest achievements in the construction of fortifications. It is very important to preserve this format of meetings on the eve of the meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group,” Umerov said on Facebook.

He also noted that today the Ukrainian team had a separate meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and General Brown, head of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“We discussed Ukraine’s plan for 2024, the construction of fortifications, strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, provision of EW equipment. Long-range weapons became a separate topic of discussion,” Umerov said.