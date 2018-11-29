Some of Ukrainian sailors seized in Crimea taken to Moscow detention center

Some of the sailors from three Ukrainian Navy boats, who were arrested by a Russian court on November 26-27, have been taken to Moscow from Crimea, Jemil Temishev, lawyer for the captain of the Berdyansk gunboat, said.

"The sailors are in Moscow now. This is what my colleagues from the Lefortovo [detention facility] said. The Lefortovo has eventually been closed due to some 'technical procedures' today. And we in Simferopol weren't allowed to see our clients as we were told that they were allegedly involved in some procedures," Temishev wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Interfax has currently no confirmation of the information from law enforcement authorities.