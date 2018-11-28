Poroshenko agrees with Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian issue at G20 summit

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed an act of Russian aggression against Ukraine in the Kerch Strait area over a telephone and agreed that the Turkish president would raise the Ukrainian issue at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

"They agreed that the Turkish president would raise the Ukrainian issue at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires," the presidential press service said on Wednesday.

Poroshenko informed Erdogan about the events in the Kerch Strait, which the Ukrainian leader described as "an act of aggression by Russia," the press service said.

Poroshenko also briefed Erdogan on Ukraine's countermeasures, particularly the declaration of martial law, and urged him to increase pressure on Russia to compel it to free the sailors and vessels.

The G20 summit will take place in Buenos Aires on November 30-December 1.