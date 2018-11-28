NATO can show support for Ukraine by sending several ships to Black Sea - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said one possible option for supporting Ukraine in the current situation in the waters of the Azov and Black Seas could be sending several NATO ships into the Black Sea, according to the president's official website.

In an interview with the American television channel NBC, he noted that the question of which countries could provide such ships could be discussed, but it should be the NATO countries "to no longer allow Russia to act aggressively."

Answering the question whether he expects that U.S. President Donald Trump will report the position on Ukraine at the G20 summit to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Poroshenko said "There are two versions. The first is the Normandy format, the Minsk agreements, the de-escalation of the situation in the Sea of Azov, the de-occupation of Crimea, and many others. But you can do it in a few words: Get out of Ukraine, Mr. Putin," Poroshenko said.

He also recalled his previous meetings with the U.S. president and stressed that he had received a firm position on his support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Poroshenko said the introduction of martial law in several regions of Ukraine was done for the purpose of protection. He said the country does not intend to resort to military actions directed against anyone.

Trump in an interview with the Washington Post published on November 28 said that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina may not be held due to an incident with Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait.

The U.S. president said he expects from his national security team on Tuesday evening a "full report" on the detention by Russia on Sunday of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crew members. According to him, the report provided will be "decisive" in the question of whether to hold a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Argentina.

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders and U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said at a briefing Trump still expects to hold a bilateral meeting with Putin on the margins of the G20 summit, which will start in Argentina on November 30.