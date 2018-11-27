Facts

10:37 27.11.2018

Poroshenko declares UAH 60 mln of dividends from Prime Assets Capital

2 min read
Poroshenko declares UAH 60 mln of dividends from Prime Assets Capital

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on November 23 declared UAH 60 million (UAH 10 million and UAH 50 million) of dividends received from Prime Assets Capital.

"Poroshenko, in accordance with the current legislation, declared UAH 60 million, which over the past days have been received into his accounts as an individual from Prime Asses Capital Fund. This fund, as it is known, manages the assets of Poroshenko," the press service of the presidential administration told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, the press service said that the declared amounts are not related to the growth of material wealth, since dividends were not paid for three years, when funds were sent to charity, support of the Ukrainian army and other things.

"Poroshenko will send the declared dividends that are now coming in for the period 2015-2018 to financially transparent popularization of the development of statehood, ideas of NATO and EU integration, support for the creation of the merged local Orthodox Church, the development of the Ukrainian language. Poroshenko spends his own money on political advertising, unlike many other political forces that pay for advertisement and boards from the budget or cannot explain the sources of money at all," the press services said, adding at the same time Poroshenko paid all taxes, including the war tax, for the declared UAH 60 million.

The press service also said that this amount is not related to the proceeds from the sale of PJSC Kuznya on Rybalsky Plant (Kyiv), since they have not yet been credited to the account of Poroshenko as an individual. "The funds from the buyer will be transferred to legal entities of the sellers gradually over several years. After sending the first tranches as dividends to the account of an individual, they will be declared. Personal income tax at the rate stipulated for dividends and the military tax will be paid from the amount," the press service said.

Tags: #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko congratulates Ukraine's Science Academy President Paton on 100th anniversary

Merkel tells Poroshenko to engage in dialogue about situation in Kerch Strait

Poroshenko says martial law to be introduced in Ukraine at 9 a.m. on Nov 28

Poroshenko to send draft decision to Rada in early Dec to declare presidential elections on March 31, 2019

Poroshenko suggests martial law be introduced for 30 days to avoid its coinciding with start of presidential campaign

Tusk promises Poroshenko to try to consolidate EU position on support for Ukraine, prolongation of sanctions against Russia

Martial law does not imply Ukraine's offensive - Poroshenko

Poroshenko, Stoltenberg agree to urgently convene emergency meeting of Ukraine-NATO commission because of Russia's aggression

Poroshenko to hold consultations with NATO, world leaders on Monday morning over Russian aggression

Poroshenko blames Russia as USSR successor for 1930s famine

LATEST

Martial law declared in 10 Ukrainian regions from Nov 26 for 30 days

Freedom House calls on Ukrainian authorities to respect human rights throughout martial law period

Paris calls on Ukraine, Russia to show restraint over Kerch Strait incident

Defense Ministry may create coordinating center with General Staff in connection with martial law imposition

Ukrainian infrastructure minister orders special regime for national railroads

SBU serves suspicion notices for eight Russian servicemen involved in attack on Ukrainian Navy seamen, vessels in Kerch Strait

Imposing martial law to entail additional pressure on hryvnia exchange rate, no deep devaluation predicted

Correct version of Poroshenko's martial law decree to be published on Wed

Traffic through checkpoints on border with Poland unblocked

Ukrainian naval personnel captured by Russia in Kerch Strait are prisoners of war by status, they cannot be put on trial — Klimkin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD