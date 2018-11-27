Poroshenko declares UAH 60 mln of dividends from Prime Assets Capital

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on November 23 declared UAH 60 million (UAH 10 million and UAH 50 million) of dividends received from Prime Assets Capital.

"Poroshenko, in accordance with the current legislation, declared UAH 60 million, which over the past days have been received into his accounts as an individual from Prime Asses Capital Fund. This fund, as it is known, manages the assets of Poroshenko," the press service of the presidential administration told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, the press service said that the declared amounts are not related to the growth of material wealth, since dividends were not paid for three years, when funds were sent to charity, support of the Ukrainian army and other things.

"Poroshenko will send the declared dividends that are now coming in for the period 2015-2018 to financially transparent popularization of the development of statehood, ideas of NATO and EU integration, support for the creation of the merged local Orthodox Church, the development of the Ukrainian language. Poroshenko spends his own money on political advertising, unlike many other political forces that pay for advertisement and boards from the budget or cannot explain the sources of money at all," the press services said, adding at the same time Poroshenko paid all taxes, including the war tax, for the declared UAH 60 million.

The press service also said that this amount is not related to the proceeds from the sale of PJSC Kuznya on Rybalsky Plant (Kyiv), since they have not yet been credited to the account of Poroshenko as an individual. "The funds from the buyer will be transferred to legal entities of the sellers gradually over several years. After sending the first tranches as dividends to the account of an individual, they will be declared. Personal income tax at the rate stipulated for dividends and the military tax will be paid from the amount," the press service said.