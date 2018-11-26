Facts

18:12 26.11.2018

Poroshenko to send draft decision to Rada in early Dec to declare presidential elections on March 31, 2019

1 min read
Poroshenko to send draft decision to Rada in early Dec to declare presidential elections on March 31, 2019

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said he is going to approach the Verkhovna Rada in early December with a draft decision to hold the presidential elections in Ukraine on March 31, 2019.

"Martial law will last for 30 days and will end in mid-December. In early December, I will send my draft decision to the parliament about the date of the presidential elections, which are supposed to take place on March 31, 2019 in accordance with the Constitution," Poroshenko said in a televised address to the nation on November 26.

He said that as the commander in chief he will exert all the efforts to stay within "this limited time span… And within a month, to make everything possible to raise our capabilities to throw back any full-scale offensive by the aggressor state—Russia," he said.

Tags: #elections #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko says martial law to be introduced in Ukraine at 9 a.m. on Nov 28

Poroshenko suggests martial law be introduced for 30 days to avoid its coinciding with start of presidential campaign

Tusk promises Poroshenko to try to consolidate EU position on support for Ukraine, prolongation of sanctions against Russia

Martial law does not imply Ukraine's offensive - Poroshenko

Poroshenko, Stoltenberg agree to urgently convene emergency meeting of Ukraine-NATO commission because of Russia's aggression

Poroshenko to hold consultations with NATO, world leaders on Monday morning over Russian aggression

Poroshenko blames Russia as USSR successor for 1930s famine

Fifty-two Ukrainian soldiers rehabilitated in Slovakia in 2018 – Poroshenko

We view Putin's visit to Crimea as gross violation of intl law – Poroshenko

Pavlenko to go to Istanbul to attend Ecumenical Patriarchate Synod on approving tomos on UOC's autocephaly

LATEST

OSCE calls on Ukraine, Russia to avoid escalation in Kerch Strait

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council instructs General Staff to immediately organize air defense

NSDC suggests President declare martial law in Ukraine from 2 p.m. on Nov 26, 2018 to 2 p.m. on Jan 25, 2019 (60 days)

Putin was informed about Ukrainian ships when they appeared in neutral waters near Crimea - Peskov

Poland, Estonia, Denmark and Romania condemn Russia's actions in Kerch Strait

Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia are prisoners of war – Klimkin

CoE secretary general warns against escalation of tension in Kerch Strait

U.S. surveillance flight in Black Sea area in full compliance of intl norms – Ukrainian air force

Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan returns to Ukraine

Moskalkova reports to Denisova that three Ukrainian seamen placed in Kerch hospital

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD