Poroshenko to send draft decision to Rada in early Dec to declare presidential elections on March 31, 2019

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said he is going to approach the Verkhovna Rada in early December with a draft decision to hold the presidential elections in Ukraine on March 31, 2019.

"Martial law will last for 30 days and will end in mid-December. In early December, I will send my draft decision to the parliament about the date of the presidential elections, which are supposed to take place on March 31, 2019 in accordance with the Constitution," Poroshenko said in a televised address to the nation on November 26.

He said that as the commander in chief he will exert all the efforts to stay within "this limited time span… And within a month, to make everything possible to raise our capabilities to throw back any full-scale offensive by the aggressor state—Russia," he said.