Facts

18:01 21.11.2018

Poroshenko satisfied with result of Air Assault Forces training in Zhytomyr region

1 min read

Ukraine's Air Assault Forces are ready to fulfill the most complicated military missions, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"The results of the exercises testify to the readiness of the troops to carry out tasks for the defense of the state of any complexity. I am satisfied with the interaction demonstrated by the participants of these maneuvers," Poroshenko said during a meeting with Air Assault Forces officers following exercises in the Zhytomyr region on Wednesday.

“I deliberately invited a large group of journalists to these exercises. Let all Ukrainians and our friends abroad, as well as our enemies, see how Ukraine's Air Assault Forces and ground forces have changed," he said.

