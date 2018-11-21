Facts

09:51 21.11.2018

Women constitute 67% of economically active population of Ukraine

Women constitute 67% of the economically active, able-bodied population of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said.

"Women constitute 55% of the population of Ukraine, moreover, 67% of the able-bodied, economically active population of Ukraine are women. At the same time, 60% of them have higher education. This means that we can realize the potential growth of business and raise Ukraine's GDP by attracting such a work resource," she said, speaking at the annual meeting of representatives of the European Business Association (EBA) on Tuesday.

At the same time, Klympush-Tsintsadze noted that the government has made the policy of gender equality its priority for the first time in the entire history of Ukraine.

