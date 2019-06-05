Klympush-Tsintsadze on Zelensky's visit to Brussels: President confirms Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said that the main conclusion of the first day of the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky is that he confirms the unchanged course of Ukraine on European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"The main conclusion of the first day is that the new president confirms the immutability of Ukraine's course towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration as the citizens of Ukraine expect, and exactly as it is already written in the Constitution of Ukraine. The president confirms the need to act in accordance with the Minsk agreements. And accordingly, he is counting on the support of the coalition of partner countries that we created," she wrote on her Facebook page on the results of her work as part of the delegation during the visit of the Ukrainian president to Brussels.

In her opinion, it is further important to fulfill the declared.

"This is extremely important for the state, whose citizens are fighting for the right to determine their free fate and their path at a very high price over the past five years ... Now the matter depends on the subsequent actions of the new head of state and his team," she said.

According to Klympush-Tsintsadze, during the visit, the Ukrainian delegation heard undeniable signals from the heads of EU and NATO institutions for further support of Ukraine on the path of reforms and in the struggle against aggression by the Russian Federation.

"The meeting with the chairman of the European Commission was friendly. They talked about further cooperation and support for serious transformations from the EU. A great deal of credibility was given to the new president of Ukraine. It must be justified," she added.

She also noted that Ukraine had heard assurances from the NATO Secretary General that the Alliance was also ready to provide political support, financial and technical assistance in carrying out reforms in the security and defense sector, in bringing Ukraine closer to NATO, and in conducting military exercises.

At the same time, the need to implement the law on national security was stressed.