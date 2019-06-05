Facts

15:20 05.06.2019

Klympush-Tsintsadze on Zelensky's visit to Brussels: President confirms Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO

2 min read
Klympush-Tsintsadze on Zelensky's visit to Brussels: President confirms Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said that the main conclusion of the first day of the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky is that he confirms the unchanged course of Ukraine on European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"The main conclusion of the first day is that the new president confirms the immutability of Ukraine's course towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration as the citizens of Ukraine expect, and exactly as it is already written in the Constitution of Ukraine. The president confirms the need to act in accordance with the Minsk agreements. And accordingly, he is counting on the support of the coalition of partner countries that we created," she wrote on her Facebook page on the results of her work as part of the delegation during the visit of the Ukrainian president to Brussels.

In her opinion, it is further important to fulfill the declared.

"This is extremely important for the state, whose citizens are fighting for the right to determine their free fate and their path at a very high price over the past five years ... Now the matter depends on the subsequent actions of the new head of state and his team," she said.

According to Klympush-Tsintsadze, during the visit, the Ukrainian delegation heard undeniable signals from the heads of EU and NATO institutions for further support of Ukraine on the path of reforms and in the struggle against aggression by the Russian Federation.

"The meeting with the chairman of the European Commission was friendly. They talked about further cooperation and support for serious transformations from the EU. A great deal of credibility was given to the new president of Ukraine. It must be justified," she added.

She also noted that Ukraine had heard assurances from the NATO Secretary General that the Alliance was also ready to provide political support, financial and technical assistance in carrying out reforms in the security and defense sector, in bringing Ukraine closer to NATO, and in conducting military exercises.

At the same time, the need to implement the law on national security was stressed.

Tags: #klympush_tsintsadze #eu #nato #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:35 05.06.2019
Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

10:51 05.06.2019
Deputy JFO commander Bondar to attend TCG meeting instead of General Staff chief Khomchak by Zelensky's decision

Deputy JFO commander Bondar to attend TCG meeting instead of General Staff chief Khomchak by Zelensky's decision

10:12 05.06.2019
Ukraine to honor its int'l obligations

Ukraine to honor its int'l obligations

10:06 05.06.2019
Zelensky to discuss in Brussels open demonstration of aggression escalation in Donbas by Russia

Zelensky to discuss in Brussels open demonstration of aggression escalation in Donbas by Russia

15:01 04.06.2019
Zelensky arrives in Brussels on his first foreign visit as president of Ukraine

Zelensky arrives in Brussels on his first foreign visit as president of Ukraine

12:40 04.06.2019
Kyiv denies reports on possible dates of Zelensky-Trump meeting

Kyiv denies reports on possible dates of Zelensky-Trump meeting

17:14 03.06.2019
Zelensky may hold first big press conference after first 100 days of his presidency

Zelensky may hold first big press conference after first 100 days of his presidency

17:13 03.06.2019
Kuchma carries out his activities in TCG on voluntary basis

Kuchma carries out his activities in TCG on voluntary basis

16:48 03.06.2019
European Commission proposes extension of sanctions against Russia over Crimea until 2020

European Commission proposes extension of sanctions against Russia over Crimea until 2020

16:36 03.06.2019
Zelensky will declare firmness of Ukraine's course for EU and NATO in Brussels

Zelensky will declare firmness of Ukraine's course for EU and NATO in Brussels

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

Cabinet will make number of decisions for timely launch of electricity market – Groysman

Five political parties could enter parliament

Avakov says not going to resign in connection with killing the child in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky

Deputy JFO commander Bondar to attend TCG meeting instead of General Staff chief Khomchak by Zelensky's decision

LATEST

Cabinet will make number of decisions for timely launch of electricity market – Groysman

Five political parties could enter parliament

Avakov says not going to resign in connection with killing the child in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky

Klitschko offers Saakashvili to head UDAR party in Rada elections

Two KIA, three WIA amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Secretary, chairman of SBI's public control council submit statements attesting to Truba's crimes - Lysenko

Russia appeals arbitration rulings in Ukrainian companies' lawsuits with Swiss Supreme Court - Justice Ministry

Russia's comments about jurisdiction of UN's ICJ shows its contempt for law, delaying hearing – Zerkal

Newly appointed director general of Malyshev plant Chursin, his family threatened with violence – Ukroboronprom

Russia must report on MH17 crash – Pompeo

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD