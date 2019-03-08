Facts

12:39 08.03.2019

Process of implementing intl. anti-corruption standards becomes irreversible in Ukraine - Klympush-Tsintsadze

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said that the implementation of international anti-corruption standards in Ukraine is irreversible, the website of the government portal reported.

"The implementation of international anti-corruption standards in Ukraine is an irreversible process that is closely monitored by civil society and international observers," Klympush-Tsintsadze said at a NATO conference, titled "Creating reliable and sustainable institutions to strengthen partnership."

She also noted that the main task of the Ukrainian government for 2019 is to promote further development, combined with accountability, transparency and zero tolerance for corruption. She thanked for the consistent support of NATO and assured that the further development of the partnership is especially important for Ukraine now.

"Our participation, progress and successful results in the Integrity Development Program, introducing virtues and reducing corruption risks in defense and security institutions will be the best indicators of Ukraine's national security. Improving Ukraine's safety and security also means increased security for NATO and its member states," she said.

