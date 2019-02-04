Klympush-Tsintsadze announces creation of socio-political platform for Euro-Atlantic agenda for Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze announces the creation of a socio-political platform for the Euro-Atlantic agenda for Ukraine and calls for uniting efforts on its basis in the face of the growing threats of Ukrainian statehood.

"Together with like-minded people who came into politics after the Revolution of Dignity from civil society, from business, from the media, we are initiating the creation of a socio-political Platform of the Euro-Atlantic Agenda for Ukraine ... We call on all those who are not indifferent, aware of the challenges and threats, aware of everyone's responsibility for our common tomorrow, to join the platform, step up their actions and together preserve the European Ukraine," Klympush-Tsintsadze wrote on her Facebook page on Monday.

According to her, the Ukrainian society entered "a difficult and turbulent period." "Threats of statehood, the preservation of de facto independence are growing daily. Therefore, the main task of all progressive forces is the need to unite efforts for the sake of continuing to work together on the reforms begun, and most importantly - for the sake of maintaining the opportunity to become stronger, more confident, more successful in the family to which we belong, namely among the countries of NATO and the EU," said the politician.

She noted that "there are many attempts to turn the country's movement in the opposite direction," there is a dominance of populism. "But the struggle continues, and only attracting all public efforts can save our real choice. A choice that guarantees security, protection of the rights of every citizen and welfare," Klympush-Tsintsadze said.