Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine’s EU Integration, is convinced that failure to invite Ukraine to become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance at the summit in Vilnius will become yet another NATO mistake.

“Despite the optimism sounding today, we must understand that there is no consensus within the Alliance to invite Ukraine to the Alliance in Vilnius. In my opinion, this will become another NATO’s mistake,” KlYmpush-Tsintsadze said at the 15th Kyiv Security Forum on Thursday.

Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze believes that such an error can become an even more tragic one than that made back in 2008, when at the Bucharest Summit, NATO refused to support Ukraine’s wish to be granted the candidate status in the Alliance.

She expressed hope that it is possible to profit from the time remaining before the Summit to the purpose of setting up more favorable conditions for a positive decision taken in favor of Ukraine at the Summit.

The annual Kyiv Security Forum is organized by the Open Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation.