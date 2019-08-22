Facts

16:29 22.08.2019

European Solidarity didn't submit candidacy for Rada deputy chairman, claims to head committees - Klympush-Tsintsadze

1 min read
European Solidarity didn't submit candidacy for Rada deputy chairman, claims to head committees - Klympush-Tsintsadze

The European Solidarity Party is applying for the position of deputy speaker in the Parliament of the 9th convocation and will soon submit the corresponding candidacy, said Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, elected as an MP of the 9th convocation from that party.

"We have not yet submitted our candidacy for the position of the deputy speaker, but we plan to do it," Klympush-Tsintsadze told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

She also noted that the European Solidarity claims to be in "the leadership of various committees."

"We believe that at least 11 people from European Solidarity can occupy positions, according to the proportional distribution of positions, either chairmen or first deputies or secretaries of committees," Klympush-Tsintsadze noted.

She also added that no proposals to the European Solidarity from the Servant of the People regarding the participation of their representatives in the future Cabinet were received.

Tags: #european_solidarity_party #klympush_tsintsadze #verkhovna_rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:38 22.08.2019
Razumkov doesn't exclude possibility of considering Cabinet formation on Aug 29 by Rada

Razumkov doesn't exclude possibility of considering Cabinet formation on Aug 29 by Rada

11:54 22.08.2019
Poroshenko, Vakarchuk wish to join Rada's Foreign Policy Committee – source

Poroshenko, Vakarchuk wish to join Rada's Foreign Policy Committee – source

15:08 14.08.2019
Servant of People has not yet received official proposals on formation of coalition – MP Razumkov

Servant of People has not yet received official proposals on formation of coalition – MP Razumkov

12:51 14.08.2019
Group for preparing first meeting of Rada to receive proposals on members of Rada committees before Aug 19

Group for preparing first meeting of Rada to receive proposals on members of Rada committees before Aug 19

12:03 14.08.2019
Opposition Platform-For Life wants deputy speaker's position in Rada, control over freedom of speech committee, rules committee

Opposition Platform-For Life wants deputy speaker's position in Rada, control over freedom of speech committee, rules committee

11:49 14.08.2019
Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

16:15 13.08.2019
European Solidarity won't support dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head – Friz

European Solidarity won't support dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head – Friz

17:00 06.08.2019
Poroshenko always crossed border legally – European Solidarity Party press service

Poroshenko always crossed border legally – European Solidarity Party press service

13:03 01.08.2019
New Ukrainian govt to be formed after Rada starts work in Sept

New Ukrainian govt to be formed after Rada starts work in Sept

14:55 25.07.2019
Razumkov: First Rada meeting of 9th convocation may be held in late August, early September

Razumkov: First Rada meeting of 9th convocation may be held in late August, early September

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Putin, Macron discussed prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine, but without concrete names - Peskov

Razumkov doesn't exclude possibility of considering Cabinet formation on Aug 29 by Rada

Boris Johnson assures Zelensky he will confirm his position about inappropriateness of returning Russia to G7 at G7 summit in France

Over 450 Ukrainian law enforcement officers killed in Donbas since start of ATO

SBI summons Poroshenko for interrogation on Sept 3

LATEST

Half of Ukrainians for first time since 2004 positive about developments in country

New Austrian Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Ukrainian Deputy FM

Putin, Macron discussed prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine, but without concrete names - Peskov

Boris Johnson assures Zelensky he will confirm his position about inappropriateness of returning Russia to G7 at G7 summit in France

Hearing of appeal in Kernes case by Poltava appeal court scheduled for Aug 30

Over 450 Ukrainian law enforcement officers killed in Donbas since start of ATO

Support of referendum on Ukraine's independence as high today as it was before 1991 vote

Ukrainians divided over need for Ukraine to join NATO – poll

SBI summons Poroshenko for interrogation on Sept 3

Servant of People proposes Opposition Platform-For Life to name candidacy for post of deputy Rada chairman – MP Shufrych

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD