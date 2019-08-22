European Solidarity didn't submit candidacy for Rada deputy chairman, claims to head committees - Klympush-Tsintsadze

The European Solidarity Party is applying for the position of deputy speaker in the Parliament of the 9th convocation and will soon submit the corresponding candidacy, said Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, elected as an MP of the 9th convocation from that party.

"We have not yet submitted our candidacy for the position of the deputy speaker, but we plan to do it," Klympush-Tsintsadze told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

She also noted that the European Solidarity claims to be in "the leadership of various committees."

"We believe that at least 11 people from European Solidarity can occupy positions, according to the proportional distribution of positions, either chairmen or first deputies or secretaries of committees," Klympush-Tsintsadze noted.

She also added that no proposals to the European Solidarity from the Servant of the People regarding the participation of their representatives in the future Cabinet were received.