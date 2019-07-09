Facts

13:16 09.07.2019

North Atlantic Council of NATO postpones visit to Ukraine to autumn – Deputy PM

1 min read
North Atlantic Council of NATO postpones visit to Ukraine to autumn – Deputy PM

 The visit of the North Atlantic Council of NATO to Ukraine planned for July has been postponed to the fall, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said.

"The council was scheduled to visit on July 9-10, but because of the early elections (scheduled for July 21, 2019) decided to postpone the trip," the deputy prime minister said in Kyiv on Tuesday.

She said the final date of the trip had not been agreed.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels said Ukraine was anticipating the visit of the North Atlantic Council of NATO to Kyiv.

Tags: #klympush_tsintsadze #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:33 04.07.2019
Moldova interested in cooperating with NATO

Moldova interested in cooperating with NATO

10:10 03.07.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

17:50 29.06.2019
NATO generates around three-quarters of forces required for Four Thirties initiative

NATO generates around three-quarters of forces required for Four Thirties initiative

16:56 29.06.2019
NATO approves space policy

NATO approves space policy

17:19 28.06.2019
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister assures NATO member states' representatives of Ukraine's commitment to NATO integration

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister assures NATO member states' representatives of Ukraine's commitment to NATO integration

09:36 27.06.2019
NATO to continue to provide support to Ukraine regardless the situation around INF Treaty – Stoltenberg

NATO to continue to provide support to Ukraine regardless the situation around INF Treaty – Stoltenberg

18:48 12.06.2019
Georgian defense minister, Turkish counterpart discuss Ankara's participation in Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration

Georgian defense minister, Turkish counterpart discuss Ankara's participation in Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration

13:48 08.06.2019
Doors to EU, NATO should remain open for Ukraine

Doors to EU, NATO should remain open for Ukraine

15:20 05.06.2019
Klympush-Tsintsadze on Zelensky's visit to Brussels: President confirms Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO

Klympush-Tsintsadze on Zelensky's visit to Brussels: President confirms Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO

16:36 03.06.2019
Zelensky will declare firmness of Ukraine's course for EU and NATO in Brussels

Zelensky will declare firmness of Ukraine's course for EU and NATO in Brussels

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

Bezsmertny to represent Ukraine in working group on political issues of TCG instead of Motsyk

Yevdokymov appointed deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – order

SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

LATEST

NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

Bezsmertny to represent Ukraine in working group on political issues of TCG instead of Motsyk

Yevdokymov appointed deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – order

Ukraine-EU summit participants failed to agree on stepping up Russia sanctions for Kerch Strait incident – Poroshenko

Russia-occupation forces shell Ukrainian positions 17 times on July 8, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD