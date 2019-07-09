North Atlantic Council of NATO postpones visit to Ukraine to autumn – Deputy PM

The visit of the North Atlantic Council of NATO to Ukraine planned for July has been postponed to the fall, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said.

"The council was scheduled to visit on July 9-10, but because of the early elections (scheduled for July 21, 2019) decided to postpone the trip," the deputy prime minister said in Kyiv on Tuesday.

She said the final date of the trip had not been agreed.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels said Ukraine was anticipating the visit of the North Atlantic Council of NATO to Kyiv.