13:30 20.11.2018

Poroshenko names Cherkasy region council chairman Oleksandr Velbivets Cherkasy region governor

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has appointed Oleksandr Velbivets, chairman of the Cherkasy Regional Council, chairman of the Cherkasy Region State Administration.

The Ukrainian head of state announced this decision during his meeting with leaders of Cherkasy region on November 20.

Velbivets (born on April 21, 1976) was elected to the Cherkasy region council in the multi-mandate constituency from the Solidarity party that is a member of the Petro Poroshenko's Bloc. He served as chairman of the Lysianka district state administration in Cherkasy region.

