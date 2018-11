Klimkin to visit Vienna on Nov 20-21 to attend conference on countering anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin will pay a working visit to Vienna, Austria, on November 20-21.

"The main purpose of the visit is to attend a high-level international conference on countering anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism. Minister Pavlo Klimkin is scheduled to speak at panel discussion," the Foreign Ministry's press service said on Monday.

The foreign minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings in Vienna.