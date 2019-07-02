Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has again asked parliament to consider voting on the dismissal of Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko and Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, as well as to consider his nomination of Vadym Prystaiko to replace the latter.

The president's press service on Tuesday said Zelensky sent parliament the corresponding request on July 1, 2019.

"... In accordance with the provisions of Clauses 12, 25 of Part 1 of Article 85, Clauses 10, 11 of Part 1 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine, please urgently consider these issues," the letter says.

The president has made three submissions to parliament seeking agreement to dismiss Lutsenko and Klimkin, and on confirming the appointment of Prystaiko as Foreign Minister of Ukraine.