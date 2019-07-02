Facts

12:26 02.07.2019

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

1 min read
Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has again asked parliament to consider voting on the dismissal of Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko and Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, as well as to consider his nomination of Vadym Prystaiko to replace the latter.

The president's press service on Tuesday said Zelensky sent parliament the corresponding request on July 1, 2019.

"... In accordance with the provisions of Clauses 12, 25 of Part 1 of Article 85, Clauses 10, 11 of Part 1 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine, please urgently consider these issues," the letter says.

The president has made three submissions to parliament seeking agreement to dismiss Lutsenko and Klimkin, and on confirming the appointment of Prystaiko as Foreign Minister of Ukraine.

Tags: #zelensky #foreign_ministry #verkhovna_rada #klimkin #prystaiko #lutsenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:00 02.07.2019
Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

15:53 02.07.2019
Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

11:29 02.07.2019
Groysman: I will seek prime minister's seat if his Ukrainian Strategy elected to parliament

Groysman: I will seek prime minister's seat if his Ukrainian Strategy elected to parliament

10:05 02.07.2019
President Zelensky arrives in Canada on working visit

President Zelensky arrives in Canada on working visit

09:56 02.07.2019
Ukrainization should be 'quite mild' – Zelensky's envoy to Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainization should be 'quite mild' – Zelensky's envoy to Verkhovna Rada

17:58 01.07.2019
Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

16:56 01.07.2019
President Zelensky demands Ukrainian FM be punished

President Zelensky demands Ukrainian FM be punished

13:38 01.07.2019
Zelensky to meet with Volker in Toronto on July 2

Zelensky to meet with Volker in Toronto on July 2

09:45 01.07.2019
Zelensky hopes disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska will become first step towards stable ceasefire in Donbas

Zelensky hopes disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska will become first step towards stable ceasefire in Donbas

14:52 29.06.2019
Zelensky replaces acting head of Kirovohrad Regional Administration

Zelensky replaces acting head of Kirovohrad Regional Administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

CEC registers Sharij, Yevtukhov as candidates running for parliament on Sharij Party list

Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

Poroshenko sees proposal on extending official status of Russian language in Donbas as pro-Russia forces' revenge

LATEST

Taylor urges Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas after attack on doctors

Ukraine early July almost fully loads Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports

Russia convenes UN Security Council on Ukrainian language law

CEC registers Sharij, Yevtukhov as candidates running for parliament on Sharij Party list

Ukraine's Consulate General officially opens in Hungary's Szeged

Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

Tbilisi Court of Appeals denies arrest of MP Melia charged with organizing, participating in riots

Ukraine takes part in work of 49th OAS GA, discusses visa-free travel, observation at Venezuela elections

Poroshenko sees proposal on extending official status of Russian language in Donbas as pro-Russia forces' revenge

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD