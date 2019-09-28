Volker is first not political but real loss, says ex-foreign minister Klimkin

Former Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has said he feels sad over the decision of U.S Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker to resign adding that "it's just the beginning."

"Kurt Volker is the first, not a political one, but a real loss. We were not indifferent to him – this is truly rare case in politics. Thank you so much for everything, Kurt. It's all so sad. But it's just the beginning," Klimkin wrote on Facebook on September 28.

According to media, on September 27, Volker met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and informed him about his decision to resign.