18:47 04.08.2021

Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya arrives in Vienna

An Austrian Airlines plane carrying Belarusian track and field athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, who refused to return home from Tokyo, has arrived at Vienna Airport.

An Austrian Airlines Boeing 777, Flight OS52, has landed as planned at Vienna Airport, as follows from the Flightradar24 online flight-tracking service.

The plane did not enter Belarusian airspace on its way to Vienna, but passed through the airspace of the Baltic countries.

The media said earlier that Timanovskaya is expected to travel to Poland, which has granted her a humanitarian visa. A source with the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Interfax on Wednesday that Timanovskaya planned to go to Warsaw from Vienna the same day.

