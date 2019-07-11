Facts

Rada once again declines to discharge Klimkin as Ukrainian FM

The Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada has declined a draft resolution on discharging Pavlo Klimkin as foreign minister of Ukraine.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported from the session hall that 160 votes were given for the draft resolution at a plenary session on Thursday, while the minimum number of votes necessary for such decisions to pass is 226.

About 100 parliamentarians were present in the session hall at the moment of the voting.

