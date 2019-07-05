Facts

13:42 05.07.2019

Klimkin says hasn't talked with Zelensky after inauguration

2 min read
Klimkin says hasn't talked with Zelensky after inauguration

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said he has not talked with President Volodymyr Zelensky following the latter's inauguration but communicated with Vadym Prystaiko deputy head of the presidential office, whom Zelensky has nominated for foreign minister.

"We had had conversations before, and it seemed to me that Zelensky, who wasn't yet president at the time, understood me. I sketched out various ideas for him, and I hope they'll be used," Klimkin said on the Pryamiy television channel on Thursday evening.

"There have been no such contacts following the inauguration, but the president is entitled to ask," he said.

"First, I went on leave. Then there was a National Security and Defense Council meeting, and I returned [from leave]. Then lawsuits against Russia started, and I had to help. The tribunal [the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea hearing concerning Ukrainian sailors detained by Russia], Moldova, and a lot of other issues, I mean routine foreign policy issues. The diplomatic service keeps working with or without me, Ukrainian citizens receive protection abroad, and Ukrainian businesses receive support. But there are things that can hardly be done without the minister, like what surrounded Moldova or the lawsuits. This includes telephone calls, coordination of positions, and some other things, too," Klimkin said.

Asked whether he has talked with Prystaiko, Klimkin said, "Of course, we have communicated. We've known each other for years."

Klimkin said he was unaware of the incumbent presidential team's foreign political priorities. "I have my vision, but I don't know how the Zelensky team sees these things," he said.

Commenting on his future, Klimkin said, "I'm not going to travel anywhere so far [to start a teaching career]. I'll be working here. This includes a non-governmental organization, a political project, and many other creative ideas."

"A political project is, among other things, a political party, but this might involve something more than a political party," Klimkin said.

After taking office, President Zelensky has forwarded a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada on relieving Klimkin of his duties as foreign minister, but the Rada has declined to do so.

Tags: #klimkin #prystaiko #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:57 05.07.2019
IMF mission may arrive in Ukraine in August

IMF mission may arrive in Ukraine in August

17:50 05.07.2019
Zelensky: Easing minds of residents of Russia-occupied Donbas needed, along with stable pension payments, comfortable checkpoint crossings

Zelensky: Easing minds of residents of Russia-occupied Donbas needed, along with stable pension payments, comfortable checkpoint crossings

17:18 05.07.2019
Zelensky introduces new governor of Donetsk region

Zelensky introduces new governor of Donetsk region

13:52 05.07.2019
Zelensky dismisses three state assignees of AMCU

Zelensky dismisses three state assignees of AMCU

13:31 05.07.2019
Zelensky will personally introduce new head of Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, appointed to replace Kuts

Zelensky will personally introduce new head of Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, appointed to replace Kuts

10:11 05.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

10:05 05.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Tyvodar head of SBU's Main Investigative Department

Zelensky appoints Tyvodar head of SBU's Main Investigative Department

16:40 04.07.2019
Zelensky welcomes intention of Canadian deputies to send observer mission to Rada elections

Zelensky welcomes intention of Canadian deputies to send observer mission to Rada elections

14:33 04.07.2019
Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office asks Zelensky to explain his press secretary's statement re attacks on Donbas civilians

Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office asks Zelensky to explain his press secretary's statement re attacks on Donbas civilians

13:28 04.07.2019
Kolomoisky says he rarely is in touch with Zelensky, has not seen president since elections

Kolomoisky says he rarely is in touch with Zelensky, has not seen president since elections

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Juncker, Tusk, Mogherini, Hahn to represent EU at EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Mon

Zelensky introduces new governor of Donetsk region

Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

Zelensky will personally introduce new head of Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, appointed to replace Kuts

CEC: New drawing will result in impossibility of timely printing necessary number of bulletins, their delivery to ballot stations

LATEST

Juncker, Tusk, Mogherini, Hahn to represent EU at EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Mon

Ukrainian pole vault legend Bubka dismisses ex-Rio de Janeiro State governor's claim of being bribed in voting for 2016 Olympics host city

Poland announces search for witnesses of "OUN-UPA genocide"

Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

CEC: New drawing will result in impossibility of timely printing necessary number of bulletins, their delivery to ballot stations

PGO asking for arrest of Yushchenko's property in case of aiding Yanukovych in possession of Mezhyhirya

Portnov complains to SBI about Parubiy's delay in signing law on military standards for defense industry

Interior Ministry takes off ex-MP Ivaniushchenko from Party of Regions wanted list

Ukrainian special services detain former anti-aircraft gunner from Snizhne, over which MH17 was downed

OSCE cannot verify withdrawal of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD