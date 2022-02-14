Ukraine requests meeting with Russia, Vienna Document participating states – FM

Ukraine has requested a meeting with Russia and all participating states of the OSCE Vienna Document within the next 48 hours to discuss the situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border and in temporally occupied Crimea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Russia failed to respond to our request under the Vienna Document. Consequently, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement and redeployment along our border and in temporally occupied Crimea," Kuleba said on Twitter.

"If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfill its commitment to military transparency in order to de-escalate tensions and enhance security for all," he said.