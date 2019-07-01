President Zelensky demands Ukrainian FM be punished

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has forwarded a letter to Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman asking him to take disciplinary action against Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, presidential office chief Andriy Bohdan said.

Zelensky made this decision as the foreign minister failed to inform him of the Russian Foreign Ministry's note of June 25 concerning the liberation of captured Ukrainian sailors and the Ukrainian note in reply, Bohdan said.

"Considering that the Ukrainian foreign minister bears personal responsibility for the state of affairs within his purview, I believe it is necessary to consider disciplinary action against Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and inform me about the results," Bohdan quoted Zelensky as saying in his letter.

Articles 102 and 106 of the Ukrainian Constitution stipulate that the president is responsible for international affairs and determines Ukraine's foreign policy, and the statute of the Foreign Ministry obliges the foreign minister to report events such as the Russian Foreign Ministry's note regarding the 24 sailors to the president, Bohdan said.

The president once again forwarded an official proposal to the parliament on discharging the foreign minister, he said.

"Certain government ministers and the Verkhovna Rada are currently pursuing political activities instead of protecting Ukraine's and our citizens' interests. Therefore, we will apply to the parliament today to get it to make some reshuffles and appoint people trusted by the president, as well as to take disciplinary action against the foreign minister for his actions, which went directly against the law," Bohdan said.